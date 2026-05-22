LG Electronics Q4 Net Profit Falls 8.2% to ₹692.7 Crore

LG Electronics India Ltd, the leading appliance and consumer electronics maker, on Thursday reported an 8.19 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 692.7 crore for the March quarter.
The company registered a net profit of Rs 754.54 crore during the January-March period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from LG Electronics India Ltd.
Its revenue from operations rose 8.12 per cent to Rs 8,053.55 crore in the March quarter of FY26. It was Rs 7,448.42 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
"EBITDA margins were affected by rupee depreciation and elevated commodity prices. However, the company remains optimistic on margin improvement while maintaining focus on cost discipline, localisation, and operational efficiency," the company said in its earnings statement.
This is the third successive quarter after its listing. LG Electronics India, part of the South Korean Chaebol LG Electronics Inc., was listed on October 14, 2025.
Its total expenses grew 11 per cent to Rs 7,223.6 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26.
Besides, the company said it has delivered its highest-ever quarterly performance "driven by broad-based demand recovery across categories, and continued premiumisation momentum led by large panel TVs, French-door refrigerators, fully automatic washing machines, and 5-star-rated air conditioners".
In the March quarter, LG Electronics India's revenue from the Home Appliance & Air Solutions (H&A) segment increased 5.73 per cent to Rs 6,516.28 crore. It was Rs 6,162.73 crore in the year-ago period.
Its H&A includes business like air conditioners, refrigerators, microwave ovens, washing machines, dishwashers, compressors, HVAC, water purifiers and air purifiers.
Its Home Entertainment (HE) segment revenue grew by 19.56 per cent to Rs 1,537.26 crore.
The HE segment includes televisions (Flat panel, signage, projectors, monitor TV), audio visual, monitors and personal computers.
Its total consolidated income of LG Electronics India, which includes other income, climbed 8.5 per cent to Rs 8,154.61 crore in the March quarter of FY26.
For the entire FY26, LG Electronics' net profit declined 23.52 per cent to Rs 1,685.09 crore. Its total consolidated income was marginally up 1.2 per cent at Rs 24,932.8 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.
Shares of LG Electronics India settled at Rs 1,530.85 on the BSE, up 0.42 per cent from the previous close.