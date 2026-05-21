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Whirlpool of India Q4 Net Profit Falls 40% to ₹66.6 Crore

Whirlpool of India reported a sharp decline in quarterly profit amid rising costs and market competition in the consumer appliances segment

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Consumer durables maker Whirlpool of India Ltd on Wednesday reported a decline of 40 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 66.62 crore in the March quarter of FY26.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 110.86 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing by Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of US-based Whirlpool Corporation.

Revenue from operations was up 7.4 per cent to Rs 2,030.05 crore in the March quarter of FY26. It was at Rs 1,890.07 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Insurgent Tatas

1 May 2026

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Total expenses of the company were at Rs 1,986.84 crore in the March quarter, down 11.5 per cent.

Its total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 2,077.65 crore in the March quarter, up 8 per cent year-on-year.

For the entire FY26, Whirlpool's net profit was down 22.7 per cent to Rs 242.23 crore. It was at Rs 313.37 crore in the year-ago period.

Total consolidated income was marginally up 0.7 per cent to Rs 7,652.70 crore during the year.

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The board of Whirlpool of India has recommended a dividend of 50 per cent, which is Rs 5 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 for the financial year 2025-26.

Stock of Whirlpool of India Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 856.90 apiece on the BSE, up 0.94 per cent from the previous close. 

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