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Shalimar Paints Q4 Net Loss Narrows to 6.18 Cr, Revenue Down 14% to ₹153 Cr

Its revenue from operations was down 14% to ₹153.06 crore in the March quarter of FY26 against ₹177.83 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal

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PTI
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Shalimar Paints
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Shalimar Paints Ltd has reported a narrowing of its consolidated net loss to ₹6.18 crore for the March quarter of 2025-26 against a loss of ₹9.51 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Its revenue from operations was down 14% to ₹153.06 crore in the March quarter of FY26 against ₹177.83 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, according to an exchange filing.

Its total expenses were at ₹160.39 crore, down 17.36% in Q4 of FY26.

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For the entire FY26, Shalimar Paints' net loss narrowed to ₹63.34 crore. However, its consolidated revenue from operations was down 5.01% at 569.03 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2026.

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Commenting on the results, MD & CEO Kuldip Raina said: "FY26 has been a year of deliberate, focused progress. We have tightened our operations, rationalised costs, and made important strides in portfolio strengthening." On the outlook, Raina said macro tailwinds, such as India's infrastructure push, rising urbanisation, and growing premiumisation across decorative and industrial segments, are creating demand that will sustain this industry for years to come.

"We are building Shalimar Paints to be at the centre of that growth, and FY26 has been an important step in that direction,” he said.

Shalimar Paints shares closed 4.08% lower at ₹49.59 on BSE on Monday. 

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