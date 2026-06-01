Commenting on the results, MD & CEO Kuldip Raina said: "FY26 has been a year of deliberate, focused progress. We have tightened our operations, rationalised costs, and made important strides in portfolio strengthening." On the outlook, Raina said macro tailwinds, such as India's infrastructure push, rising urbanisation, and growing premiumisation across decorative and industrial segments, are creating demand that will sustain this industry for years to come.