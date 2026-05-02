Unsynthetic Your Sleep. Customise Your Mattress.

Luxury Bath Towels: The Same Standard, Carried Into the Bathroom

The same material logic that applies to the mattress applies to what you reach for after a shower. Amouve’s luxury bath towels are made from extra-long staple GOTS-certified organic cotton, woven with a proprietary low-twist yarn that makes them more absorbent than Egyptian cotton or Turkish cotton towels, and considerably more durable than the softener-coated alternatives most brands sell. Available in 600 GSM and 700 GSM weights, they are used in some of India’s most respected hotels, including the Taj, and are available for the home in bath towel, hand towel, face towel, bath mats and bath robe formats. No bleach. No fabric softeners. No chemical finishes that wash out after two uses. For those building a home around honest materials, the luxury bath towel is the natural companion to the mattress. Both sit against the skin for hours. Both deserve the same question: what are they actually made from?