South Korea Overtakes India In Market Value, But The Real Story Is The AI Trade

South Korea overtook India as AI-driven chip stocks surged.
Samsung and SK Hynix powered Korea's $5 trillion market value.
India lacks large listed semiconductor firms despite ongoing chip investments.
South Korea has overtaken India to become the world's sixth-largest equity market, but the shift says less about the relative health of the two economies and more about the extraordinary influence of artificial intelligence on global capital markets.
According to data compiled by Bloomberg, the combined market capitalisation of South Korean-listed companies has surged about 86% in 2026 to touch $5 trillion, while India's market value has slipped to around $4.8 trillion. The development comes as investors worldwide pour money into semiconductor companies positioned at the centre of the AI boom.
The numbers illustrate a striking divergence in how global markets are rewarding different sectors. South Korea's rise has been powered overwhelmingly by two companies - Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix - which together account for nearly half of the country's total market capitalisation. Similarly, Taiwan's stock market has benefited from the dominance of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which now represents almost 40% of the island's market value.
The concentration is even more pronounced globally. Nvidia, the poster child of the AI revolution, is now worth more than all listed Indian companies combined. As demand for AI infrastructure, memory chips and advanced processors accelerates, investors have increasingly gravitated towards markets offering direct exposure to the semiconductor supply chain.
For India, the challenge is not economic weakness but market composition.
While the country's economy continues to expand and remains more than twice the size of South Korea's economy, its listed market lacks the large semiconductor champions that global investors are chasing. The result is that India has largely missed out on the biggest equity theme driving markets in 2026.
The AI Trade
The rise of South Korea and Taiwan reflects a broader global trend in which investors are rewarding companies that supply the hardware underpinning AI development.
Research firm TrendForce estimates TSMC's share of the global foundry market rose to nearly 70% in 2025 from 64.4% a year earlier, driven by booming demand for AI chips. Memory manufacturers such as Samsung and SK Hynix have similarly benefited from the massive computing requirements of generative AI applications.
India, by contrast, participates in the AI ecosystem through a different route.
The country's largest technology companies - Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro and HCL Technologies - are primarily services firms that help enterprises deploy AI solutions rather than manufacture the chips powering them. While these companies remain significant beneficiaries of long-term AI adoption, they do not offer the direct semiconductor exposure that has attracted global investors over the past year.
As a result, capital has increasingly flowed towards markets with large listed semiconductor companies.
"The headline reads like India losing ground, but that's the wrong way to look at it," said Viram Shah, CEO and Founder of Vested Finance.
"What you're really watching is the market price one theme that is AI memory with extraordinary conviction. Korea's market cap is up around 86% this year to roughly $5 trillion, and almost all of that is Samsung and SK Hynix, two names that just crossed the trillion-dollar mark on the back of the AI buildout. That's not a broad re-rating of corporate Korea. It's a concentrated bet on being the picks-and-shovels supplier to AI."
According to Shah, India's decline in ranking is largely the mirror image of the same trend.
"Global funds have pulled capital toward the AI supply chain, and our index simply doesn't have a Samsung or an SK Hynix to ride that wave. We have a deep consumption and financials market; we don't yet have a large, listed semiconductor champion. So when one theme runs this hard, a market without direct exposure gets left behind on the scoreboard even when the underlying economy is doing perfectly fine."
Why Korea And Taiwan Have An Edge
The dominance of South Korea and Taiwan in semiconductor manufacturing did not emerge overnight. Both economies spent decades building state-supported, export-oriented semiconductor industries. Governments worked closely with domestic corporations, creating ecosystems capable of manufacturing advanced chips at global scale.
Those efforts eventually produced global champions such as Samsung, SK Hynix and TSMC - companies that investors can directly buy whenever demand for chips surges.
While over the past three decades, India developed strengths in software services, chip design, engineering services and embedded systems. While many of the world's semiconductor companies employ thousands of Indian engineers, the country never developed a large-scale domestic manufacturing ecosystem comparable to Taiwan or South Korea.
According to the Centre for European Policy Analysis (CEPA), India's semiconductor strategy today is intentionally complementary rather than competitive. Instead of immediately challenging Taiwan in advanced chip manufacturing or South Korea in memory production, India is focusing on assembly, testing, packaging and mature semiconductor technologies.
That approach reflects practical realities.
Building advanced semiconductor manufacturing requires enormous capital investments, highly specialised talent, stable power supplies, sophisticated logistics networks and a vast supplier ecosystem. Industry experts argue that developing such capabilities takes decades rather than years.
CEPA has identified infrastructure reliability, utility availability and workforce development as key challenges facing India's semiconductor ambitions.
India's Semiconductor Push Is Underway
Despite the current gap, India has significantly accelerated its semiconductor ambitions over the past few years.
The government's India Semiconductor Mission carries an incentive outlay of ₹76,000 crore, aimed at attracting investments across the chip manufacturing value chain.
As of May 2026, India had 13 approved semiconductor projects either operational or under development. One of the most notable developments came when Tata Electronics signed an agreement with Dutch semiconductor equipment giant ASML to support its planned fabrication facility in Gujarat.
The proposed project carries an estimated investment of around $11 billion.
Meanwhile, Micron Technology's $2.75 billion assembly and testing facility at Sanand began operations in 2026. However, the facility focuses on packaging and testing memory chips rather than manufacturing advanced semiconductors from scratch.
While these projects represent important milestones, analysts caution that it will take years before they meaningfully alter benchmark equity indices or create semiconductor giants comparable to Samsung or TSMC.
The market is effectively rewarding decades of investment made by South Korea and Taiwan.
What Should Investors Take Away?
The latest ranking shift has generated concerns about India's market underperformance, particularly after persistent foreign fund outflows and an expected decline in the Nifty 50 this year. A Reuters poll recently projected the benchmark index could end 2026 lower, marking its first annual decline since 2015.
Yet analysts argue that focusing solely on market-cap rankings risks missing the bigger picture.
India's economy remains one of the fastest-growing major economies globally. Its stock market is more diversified than many AI-driven markets, with significant representation from financials, consumer businesses, industrials and services.
"India's economy is still more than twice the size of Korea's. Market cap and GDP are not the same thing and shouldn't be conflated. An 11% drawdown after a decade of gains is definitely not a structural break," Shah said.
Instead, he believes the episode highlights the importance of diversification.
"The biggest equity story of this cycle is playing out in chipmaking hubs that aren't listed on the NSE. Staying entirely at home means sitting out the themes actually moving global markets and it also means you are not exposed to the concentration risk of a market where two stocks are doing all the lifting."
For now, South Korea's rise above India reflects the dominance of a single global investment theme rather than a broader economic verdict. The AI boom has created enormous winners in markets with direct semiconductor exposure. India may eventually build its own semiconductor ecosystem, but that journey is still in its early stages. Until then, global investors chasing AI hardware are likely to continue favouring the markets that already sit at the centre of the world's chip supply chain.