Samsung Loses $100 Bn in Market Value Despite Record Profit

Samsung Electronics projected a 19-fold surge in its second-quarter operating profit, eclipsing its total cumulative earnings from the previous three years. Despite the stellar performance, shareholders erased over $100bn from the company's market capitalisation amid growing anxieties regarding the longevity of the artificial intelligence hardware cycle, reported Reuters.

The South Korean manufacturer projected its April-to-June operating profit at 89.4 trillion won ($58.44bn) in a regulatory filing, outperforming the 87.3 trillion won forecast by analysts polled by LSEG. This marks a massive surge from the 4.7 trillion won profit recorded during the same period last year. Additionally, quarterly revenue is projected to climb 129% year-on-year to reach 171 trillion won, the company reported.

Rapid construction of artificial intelligence data facilities has triggered an immense appetite for storage hardware. This surge pushed component pricing to unprecedented levels, driving a swift financial recovery for the world's largest memory chipmaker.