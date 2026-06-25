₹17,000 Salary for MD, CFO Without Pay: ED's Rajesh Exports Raid Opens a Can of Worms

The company explained that the gap arose because Valcambi recognised only processing income while GGR accounted for gross gold transaction values. SEBI said this explanation was not backed by sufficient documentary evidence. SEBI Whole-Time Member Kamlesh Chandra Varshney said in the interim order, "It is not clear as to how the consolidating entity changes fundamental of accounting by including the market value of goods belonging to third party as its revenue, when the operating entity itself accounts for only value addition."