Emcure Pharmaceuticals Q1 Profit Rises 36% at ₹292.5 Cr

Commenting on the performance, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd Managing Director and CEO Satish Mehta said, "We have begun FY27 -- the second year of our five-year plan -- on a strong footing. FY26 was about putting the building blocks in place across teams, portfolio, integration and operating discipline. FY27 is about delivery, and Q1 is an encouraging early signal." During the quarter, the company said it witnessed strong all-round performance with increased contribution from the international business.