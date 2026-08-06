Emcure Pharmaceuticals Q1 Profit Rises 36% at ₹292.5 Cr

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Thursday reported a 36% rise in consolidated profit to ₹292.49 crore in the June quarter on the back of strong all-round performance with increased contribution from international business.
The company had posted a consolidated profit of ₹214.79 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter stood at ₹2,580.45 crore as against ₹2,100.54 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
Total expenses during the quarter were higher at ₹2,188.99 crore as compared to ₹1,809.97 crore a year ago, the company said.
Commenting on the performance, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd Managing Director and CEO Satish Mehta said, "We have begun FY27 -- the second year of our five-year plan -- on a strong footing. FY26 was about putting the building blocks in place across teams, portfolio, integration and operating discipline. FY27 is about delivery, and Q1 is an encouraging early signal." During the quarter, the company said it witnessed strong all-round performance with increased contribution from the international business.
Domestic business grew 10.2% to ₹1,095.3 crore while international business grew 34.2% to ₹1,485.1 crore, accounting for 57.6% of consolidated revenue from operations, it added.
Announcing top-level management changes, Emcure Pharmaceuticals said its Chairman Berjis Desai has been appointed to the National Commission for Minorities. As a result, he will retire from the Emcure Board at the conclusion of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).
Post the AGM, Satish Mehta will take over as Chairman, in addition to his existing role as Managing Director and CEO of the company, it added.
Samit Mehta has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of the company, Emcure added.