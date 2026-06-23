ED Raids Rajesh Exports in Bengaluru Days after Sebi's ₹15.15 Lakh Cr Fraud Findings

One of the most important findings in the order was Sebi's allegation that the company misstated its financial statements to the extent of approximately ₹15.15 lakh crore through repeated recording of circular transactions. The regulator clarified that this figure represents the cumulative value of allegedly misstated accounting entries and not the amount of funds that actually changed hands. The same underlying transactions were repeatedly routed through multiple entities, resulting in a gross inflation of revenue and purchase figures, Sebi alleged.