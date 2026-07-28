Rapido Brings Ownly to Main App to Scale Zero-Commission Food Delivery

Rapido has integrated its food delivery platform Ownly into its main app, allowing users to book rides and order food from a single platform.
According to company announcements, the move gives Ownly access to Rapido's large user base while leveraging its existing rider network for deliveries.
The company says the model helps restaurants retain more revenue by charging no commission on orders.
Ride-hailing platform Rapido has integrated its food delivery platform Ownly into its main app, allowing users to order food without switching platforms. The company said the move is aimed at expanding Ownly's reach by giving it access to Rapido's existing monthly active user base.
The integration brings food ordering alongside Rapido's existing services, including bike taxis, auto-rickshaws, cabs, parcel deliveries and flight bookings. Ownly, which was launched earlier this year through a pilot in Bengaluru, currently partners with nearly 20,000 restaurants and is available only in the city.
Rapido said the integration also targets a significant opportunity, noting that India's ride-hailing user base is nearly twice the size of its online food-ordering user base. The company believes this could help bring food delivery to users who already rely on Rapido for daily travel but have not yet adopted online food ordering.
Zero-Commission Model
Ownly operates differently from conventional food delivery platforms by charging restaurants no commission on orders. Instead, it follows a subscription-based model, allowing restaurant partners to retain a larger share of their earnings.
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The company said customers also benefit from transparent pricing, with menu prices free from hidden platform mark-ups.
"Our zero-commission model has shown that restaurants can retain more of every order while customers enjoy honest pricing without hidden platform fees," Rapido and Ownly Co-founder Aravind Sanka said. He added that integrating Ownly into the Rapido app would help take the platform to millions of more users while building a transparent and sustainable food delivery ecosystem.
Leveraging Rapido's Network
Rapido said Ownly will use its existing rider network for deliveries, enabling it to operate with lower logistics costs without passing additional expenses on to restaurant partners.
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The company added that the model could also improve rider utilisation during off-peak hours, when demand for ride-hailing services is relatively lower.
With Ownly now integrated into its flagship app, Rapido is looking to strengthen its presence in India's food delivery market by combining mobility and food ordering on a single platform while continuing to expand its restaurant network.