Two Albums. Two Worlds. One Label: Tips Music Celebrates The Diversity Of Indian Music

Two Albums. Two Worlds. One Label.

What makes this double triumph special is how distinctly each album carved its own space. WOW hits you like a shot of adrenaline while Kya Kamaal Hai does the opposite. The dance tracks tell the same story: Chunnari Chunnari – Let’s Go is a full-throttle, nostalgic crowd-pleaser, while Maskara is a breezy, flirtatious number led by Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar with Vedang Raina stepping in for a verse. And Tere Paas Main? It truly found its audience inside the theatres. The overwhelming response to the film brought listeners back to the song, turning it into one of the most-loved tracks.