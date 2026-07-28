TCS Payout To Tata Sons Drops 12% In FY26, Steepest Fall Since Covid

TCS' dividend payout to Tata Sons fell 12% to ₹28,291 crore in FY26, its steepest drop since Covid-hit FY21.
Combined losses at Tata Sons' new businesses, Air India, Tata Digital and Tata Electronics, nearly doubled to ₹28,823 crore.
Tata Sons' overall dividend income fell 10% to ₹32,528 crore as TCS accounted for nearly 87% of the total.
Tata Consultancy Services' payout to Tata Sons fell 12% in FY26, marking its steepest decline since the pandemic-hit FY21, even as combined losses at the holding company's three biggest new businesses nearly doubled to ₹28,823 crore.
Tata Sons received ₹28,291 crore in dividends from TCS in FY26, down from a record ₹32,184 crore the previous year, according to Tata Sons' annual report. TCS did not undertake a share buyback in either year.
The decline is significant because dividends and buybacks from TCS have historically been a key source of cash for Tata Sons, helping it fund investments in group companies, pay shareholder dividends and support businesses yet to turn profitable.
This marked the sharpest fall since FY21, when TCS' total payout to Tata Sons had dropped 22% to ₹17,815 crore from ₹22,971 crore. Payouts had since recovered, staying in the ₹28,000 to ₹32,000 crore range from FY23 onwards. Between FY20 and FY26, Tata Sons received a cumulative ₹1.81 lakh crore from TCS through dividends and buybacks, though payouts grew at a compound annual rate of only around 3.5% over the period, declining in three of the six years.
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The fall comes as India's IT industry faces a tougher environment, with clients reassessing traditional outsourcing spending amid rising adoption of artificial intelligence. TCS' revenue grew 4.58% to ₹2.67 lakh crore in FY26, while profit rose just 1.34% to ₹49,454 crore.
Losses Widen At New Businesses
At the same time, the financial burden from Tata Sons' newer businesses has increased sharply. Losses at its 16 privately held businesses nearly doubled to ₹27,854 crore in FY26 from ₹15,311 crore in FY25, the annual report published on Monday showed.
Four businesses, Air India, Tata Digital, Tata Electronics and Agratas accounted for most of these losses, as they remain in a capital intensive growth phase requiring significant investment before turning profitable.
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Air India's loss more than doubled to ₹22,238 crore from ₹10,859 crore. Tata Digital's loss widened to ₹4,974 crore from ₹4,610 crore. Tata Electronics' loss rose to ₹1,611 crore from ₹70 crore, even as its revenue nearly doubled and the business reached operating profit break-even.
Tata Sons' Own Finances Remain Strong
Tata Sons itself remains financially strong. Its standalone profit rose 22% to ₹31,961 crore, aided by a ₹6,531 crore gain from the sale of investments. The company had no borrowings and held cash and cash equivalents of ₹21,841 crore at the end of FY26.
However, with its new businesses requiring sustained capital, a continued decline in cash distributions from TCS would slow growth in Tata Sons' most important recurring source of dividend income.
The lower TCS payout pulled Tata Sons' overall dividend income down 10% to ₹32,528 crore in FY26 from ₹36,149 crore a year earlier, a fall of ₹3,621 crore. TCS accounted for nearly 87% of the holding company's total dividend income during the year, the report said.