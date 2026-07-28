TCS Payout To Tata Sons Drops 12% In FY26, Steepest Fall Since Covid

This marked the sharpest fall since FY21, when TCS' total payout to Tata Sons had dropped 22% to ₹17,815 crore from ₹22,971 crore. Payouts had since recovered, staying in the ₹28,000 to ₹32,000 crore range from FY23 onwards. Between FY20 and FY26, Tata Sons received a cumulative ₹1.81 lakh crore from TCS through dividends and buybacks, though payouts grew at a compound annual rate of only around 3.5% over the period, declining in three of the six years.