WazirX Says 95% of Post-Restart Traders Were Returning Users in H1 2026; Futures Trading Jumps 300%

95% of WazirX Traders Post-Restart Are Returning Users: H1 2026 Report
Deposits Outpace Withdrawals 2-6x, Withdrawal Requests Fall 55%
Futures Trading Volume Jumps 300% Between March and June
Cryptocurrency exchange WazirX said 95% of traders on its platform after its restart were returning users in the first half of 2026, as investor confidence improved.
WazirX released its H1 2026 India Crypto Trends Report, offering a comprehensive analysis of user behaviour, market participation and trading trends during the first half of the year.
The report highlights a remarkable resurgence in investor confidence following the platform's restart, with existing users driving market recovery while newer products such as Futures and WazirX Zero witnessed strong adoption.
The report said one in seven returning traders added fresh capital, while deposits exceeded withdrawals by two to six times throughout the period. Withdrawal requests declined nearly 55%, indicating stronger investor conviction and longer-term participation.
WazirX said adoption of its products accelerated during the period. Subscribers to its WazirX Zero fixed-fee trading plan traded nearly twice the monthly volume of pay-per-trade users, recorded 13% higher trading frequency and more than five times higher repeat engagement.
Trading value on its Futures platform rose 300% between March and June, with more than 93% of Futures users also remaining active Spot traders.
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The report said the average WazirX user was a 34-year-old working professional from a non-metro city, with more than 82% of verified users based outside metro centres. Users aged 25-34 accounted for 50.8% of the platform's base, while nearly 80% were between 25 and 44 years.
Stablecoins accounted for 38.5% of trading volume during the first half, while Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Layer 1 assets contributed 28.4%, the report said.
Meme coins attracted the highest number of unique traders, while participation broadened in the second quarter to sectors, including AI, DeFi, gaming, Layer 2s, and real-world assets.
WazirX also said it completed the issuance of Recovery Tokens to all eligible users within the court-approved timeline, integrated Fireblocks' digital asset infrastructure alongside BitGo, launched its Guardians of Trust initiative and introduced Taxlyst, a free crypto tax reporting platform for Indian users.
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"The first half of 2026 marked an important phase in rebuilding WazirX. At the start of the year, we set ourselves a clear objective: make customer delight our default. For us, customer delight means looking at every decision from the user's side. This principle shaped how we improved our product, supported users and delivered the commitments made during our restart.
"For our users, we are working hard to become a platform that works consistently, communicates transparently and delivers on its commitments," WazirX Founder Nischal Shetty said.
One of the report's most significant findings is the return of the WazirX community. Nearly 95% of all post-restart traders were returning users, while one in seven returning traders added fresh capital, signalling renewed confidence beyond simply managing existing holdings.
Throughout H1, deposits consistently outpaced withdrawals by 2-6 times, while withdrawal requests declined nearly 55%, indicating improving investor conviction and longer-term participation.
Product adoption accelerated significantly during the period. WazirX Zero subscribers traded nearly twice the monthly volume of pay-per-trade users, recorded 13% higher trading frequency, and demonstrated more than five times higher repeat engagement, highlighting the benefits of a fixed fee trading model.
Meanwhile, Futures emerged as one of the platform's fastest-growing offerings, with trading value increasing 300% between March and June. More than 93% of Futures users also remained active Spot traders, reflecting deeper ecosystem engagement.
Beyond trading activity, the report highlights WazirX's continued focus on rebuilding trust and strengthening platform security. During H1, the company completed the issuance of Recovery Tokens to all eligible users within the court-approved timeline, integrated Fireblocks' digital asset infrastructure to further enhance platform security alongside BitGo, launched the Guardians of Trust initiative to promote transparency and user education, and introduced Taxlyst, a free crypto tax reporting platform for Indian users.