Nykaa Brings On Ex-Swiggy Instamart COO Ankit Jain to Lead Quick Commerce Arm

Nykaa has appointed former Swiggy Instamart COO Ankit Jain to head its quick-commerce vertical, Nykaa Now.
Jain will focus on expanding the platform, strengthening supply-chain operations and building AI-led fulfilment capabilities.
The appointment comes as Nykaa accelerates its quick-commerce ambitions with deliveries in 30 to 60 minutes across major cities.
Beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa has appointed Ankit Jain, the former chief operating officer (COO) of Swiggy Instamart, to lead its quick-commerce business, Nykaa Now. The appointment comes nearly a month after Jain stepped down from his role at Swiggy Instamart.
Jain brings nearly two decades of experience across companies such as Unilever, Flipkart and Swiggy Instamart. At Nykaa Now, he will focus on strengthening the company’s fulfilment capabilities and supply-chain infrastructure while leading the platform’s expansion across key markets.
Nykaa said Jain will also work on building a technology-driven fulfilment network using artificial intelligence (AI)-led demand forecasting and logistics innovation to improve speed, reliability and operational efficiency.
Strengthening Nykaa's Quick-Commerce Push
Jain's appointment comes as Nykaa sharpens its focus on quick commerce, with Nykaa Now offering deliveries within 30 to 60 minutes across major cities.
The platform currently offers products from more than 1,000 brands across luxury, FMCG and direct-to-consumer categories and has expanded to 13 cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata.
"At Nykaa, we are building a differentiated fulfilment ecosystem powered by technology, AI and deep execution excellence," said Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and CEO of Nykaa Beauty. He added that Jain's experience in scaling supply-chain and quick-commerce operations would help strengthen Nykaa's network and accelerate the growth of Nykaa Now.
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Focus on Faster Deliveries
Nykaa has also outlined plans to expand its fulfilment capabilities beyond major cities over the coming years.
By FY30, the company aims to extend Nykaa Now to more high-demand locations across the country. Alongside this, it plans to scale its Nykaa Next Day service, with the goal of delivering 90 per cent of orders across India either on the same day or the following day.
The company is also expanding Nykaa Express, which leverages its network of over 320 retail stores to enable hyperlocal deliveries. "Nykaa has built an incredibly strong foundation by combining consumer trust with innovation and technology," Jain said, adding that he looks forward to building a resilient, data-driven fulfilment network that improves speed, reliability and efficiency across the company's operations.