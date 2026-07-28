Google Faces $10 Bn Lawsuit Wave After Landmark EU Antitrust Loss

A Long History Of EU Fines

The new claims add to €10.4 billion in EU fines imposed on Google over the past decade. The trouble traces back to 2008, when Google began promoting its own comparison shopping service within search results, causing traffic to rival platforms to fall sharply. This led to complaints and an EU investigation, which resulted in a €2.42 billion fine in 2017. Google challenged the ruling but lost at Europe's top court last year.