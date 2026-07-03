Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd -- the owner of brands such as Flurys and THE Park -- has received a tax demand notice of ₹41.06 crore, including applicable interest from the Income Tax Department for the assessment year 2024-25.
In a regulatory filing, the hospitality player said the order pertains to a scrutiny assessment and involves certain additions and disallowances made under various provisions of the Income Tax Act.
"The company is in the process of filing an appeal before the appropriate Appellate Forum/National Faceless Appeal Centre (NFAC) against the said order, within the prescribed timelines," Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels said in the late-evening filing on Wednesday.
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, which owns five brands -- THE Park, THE Park Collection, Zone by The Park, Zone Connect by The Park, and Stop by Zone -- is the 8th largest hotel chain among hotel chains with asset ownership in India.
The group has established presence in retail food and beverage industry through Flurys, an over 96-year-old iconic patisserie from Park Street in Kolkata, which has expanded to over 80 outlets across the country.