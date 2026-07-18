JioStar June quarter operating revenue up 14 pc to Rs 10,946 cr

Media and entertainment platform JioStar's operating revenue increased 14% to ₹10,946 crore in the June quarter on a year-on-year basis, driven by strong digital entertainment advertising and subscription revenues.
The company reported an average Monthly Active Users (MAU) base at 530 million for its streaming business in the June quarter and said its "Linear TV continues to be under transition; strong growth in Digital led to overall Entertainment Ad revenue growing year-on-year".
Growth in MAU was "fueled by 700 million IPL Digital reach", which was up 12% on a YoY basis and record engagement across the entertainment portfolio, according to an earning statement from Reliance Industries.
JioStar had "strong revenue growth despite weak macro environment", the earnings statement added.
However, the company's EBITDA was up only 3% to ₹1,049 crore in the April-June period, as against ₹1,017 crore of the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
Its EBITDA from operations was up 31% to ₹933 crore, led by "operating leverage playing out on robust revenue growth," according to the earnings statement.
RIL's statement said JioStar faced "Impact of Real Money Gaming Ban" and the US-Iran war resulted in a weak market sentiment, it added.
JioStar is a joint venture created after the merger of the media business of Reliance and the India business of global media giant Walt Disney.
The JV owns most of the marquee cricket broadcasting rights, said two events -- 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) and ICC Women's T20 World Cup -- drove strong viewership momentum in the April-June quarter.
"IPL remains the biggest acquisition funnel, expanding the Sports base while driving strong activation of existing users," it said