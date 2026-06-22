OPPO Raises Smartphone Prices Again, Retailers Flag More Hikes Ahead

OPPO has raised prices of eight smartphone variants by ₹2,000-₹3,000, effective June 22
Latest price hike ranges between 5.26% and 9.38%, with F33 5G seeing the steepest increase
The company has now revised prices three times since May, citing rising component costs
Smartphone maker OPPO has implemented another round of price hikes across its smartphone models in India, making it the company’s third pricing revision in less than a month as component costs continue to rise.
According to a price revision notice issued to retailers, the revised prices will take effect from June 22, 2026, impacting devices in the A6 5G, A6 Pro 5G and F33 5G lineup.
The company attributed the latest revision to rising memory component costs from supply chain partners in India, driven by the recent surge in demand linked to artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.
The company is not alone in implementing price revisions. Since the start of 2026, smartphone makers across the price spectrum have raised prices of their models as demand for memory chips for AI infrastructure buildout has pushed the prices of mobile components, including RAMs.
All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) has warned that the current cycle of smartphone price hikes is unlikely to end anytime soon.
Commenting on the latest revision, Kailash Lakhyani, Founder Chairman of All India Mobile Retailers Association, said retailers and distributors are increasingly concerned as repeated price hikes are beginning to impact sales volumes in stores.
“Consumers should not wait to make their purchases because prices are expected to continue increasing,” he said, attributing the trend to rising Bill of Materials (BOM) costs, chipset shortages, fluctuating dollar rates and broader inflationary pressures.
Hikes Range Between 5% and 9%
Under the latest revision, OPPO has increased prices of eight smartphone variants by ₹2,000 to ₹3,000, with percentage hikes ranging from 5.26% to 9.38%.
The sharpest increase has been seen in the F33 5G (6GB+128GB) variant, whose price has gone up by ₹3,000, from ₹31,999 to ₹34,999, translating into a 9.38% increase, the highest among all revised models.
Meanwhile, the A6 5G (4GB+128GB) variant recorded the second-highest increase of 9.09%, with its price moving up from ₹21,999 to ₹23,999.
At the lower end, the F33 5G (8GB+256GB) model saw the smallest increase of 5.26%, with its price revised upward from ₹37,999 to ₹39,999.
Third Price Hike in Under a Month
The latest increase comes just days after OPPO revised prices of its K14x 5G lineup on June 17, when all variants saw a ₹1,000 increase due to the same rise in memory component costs.
Among those devices, the K14x 5G (4GB+64GB) saw the steepest increase at 6.67%, while the 6GB+128GB variant recorded the lowest hike at 5.26%.
Earlier, on May 26, OPPO had also increased prices of its flagship Find X9 series, with both premium variants becoming costlier by ₹10,000.
The Find X9 (12GB+256GB) recorded the biggest percentage increase among recent revisions at 13.33%, while the 16GB+512GB model saw an 11.76% rise.
Demand Concerns
The latest move comes amid broader pricing pressure across the smartphone market, with manufacturers continuing to face rising component costs globally.
According to Counterpoint Research, India’s smartphone shipments declined 3% year-on-year (YoY) in the January-March quarter of 2026, marking the market’s weakest quarterly performance in the last six years.
The research firm said the slowdown was driven by a combination of supply-side cost pressures, OEM-led price hikes and weak consumer demand, which weighed on retail conversions across channels despite higher launch activity during the quarter.
According to recent market information, Samsung smartphones priced below ₹25,000 may soon see price hikes, while recent reports have also pointed to possible pricing revisions by Apple as manufacturers continue facing elevated supply chain and component costs globally.