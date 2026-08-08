Paul Merchants Gets RBI Approval For Perpetual AD Category-II Licence Under Revised FEMA Framework

Mr Rajneesh Bansal, Managing Director, Paul Merchants Limited, said, "This approval marks an important milestone in our journey and reinforces our commitment to delivering secure, compliant and customer-centric cross-border financial solutions. We remain focused on making global payments simpler and more accessible for individuals, students and businesses across India." As India's global footprint continues to expand through education, tourism, international trade and business, Paul Merchants remains committed to building one of the country's most comprehensive foreign exchange and cross-border financial services platforms, combining decades of experience, nationwide reach, robust compliance standards and technology-driven customer experience to simplify global financial transactions for millions of Indians.