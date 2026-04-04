OpenAI Restructures Top Team Ahead Of IPO, CMO To Steps Down

Simo to take extended medical leave after health condition worsens
She has been leading major product and business strategy efforts
Recently played a key role in building a unified “Super App” vision
OpenAI is all set for a significant shake-up in its leadership team, announced AGI development head Fidji Simo. In an internal memo reviewed by Bloomberg, Simo said that she will be taking an extended medical leave after her neuroimmune condition worsened.
“The timing is maddening because we have such an exciting roadmap ahead that the team is executing on, and I hate to miss even a minute of it. But the company is in great hands; we have an excellent leadership team that’s ready to step up,” Simo added.
Simo told employees that the past month had been “particularly rough health-wise”, while adding that she needed several weeks off to feel better. Simo was hired by OpenAI in May last year. She oversees its product and business operations, was diagnosed with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) in 2019.
“For my entire time here, I’ve postponed medical tests and new therapies to stay completely focused on the job and not miss a single day of work. I took time off for the first time two weeks before the break for some medical tests, and it’s now clear that I’ve pushed a little too far and I really need to try new interventions to stablise my health,” Simo wrote in the memo, as quoted by the news agency.
Simo joined OpenAI after stepping down as CEO of Instacart. In recent weeks, she has been central to efforts to simplify the company’s wide range of services and build a unified “Super App” combining its chatbot, coding platform, and web browser.
OpenAI's Leadership Overhaul
During Simo’s absence, Greg Brockman will take charge of the company’s product division, she confirmed while outlining a broader leadership reshuffle.
Among the changes, Brad Lightcap will move into a role focused on special projects and report directly to CEO Sam Altman. Meanwhile, Chief Revenue Officer Denise Dresser will assume most of Lightcap’s previous duties and continue reporting to Simo.
Separately, Chief Marketing Officer Kate Rouch is stepping down to prioritise her recovery from cancer. Simo noted that Rouch may return in a more limited capacity once her health improves, while the company continues the search for a successor.
In a LinkedIn post, Rouch said balancing leadership responsibilities with intensive treatment had been her toughest challenge, adding that she has now reached her personal limits.
The leadership overhaul comes at a time when OpenAI is gearing up for a possible initial public offering (IPO). The US-based AI platform raised $122 billion in funding at an $852 billion valuation.