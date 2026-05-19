BEL Q4FY26 Profit Up 5% YoY; Dividend of ₹0.55 Announced

Q4FY26 net profit rises to ₹2,203 crore on strong revenue growth
FY26 PAT climbs 14.38% to ₹6,048 crore; revenue up 16.15% for the year
Company sees no material impact from Israel conflict on existing contracts
Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) reported a 5% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit for the March quarter, reflecting stable execution and healthy demand across its business segments. Profit for Q4FY26 came in at ₹2,203 crore, compared with ₹2,105 crore in the same period last year.
Revenue from operations grew at a faster pace, rising 12% YoY to ₹10,177 crore from ₹9,120 crore in Q4FY25, indicating improved order execution and billing momentum toward the end of the financial year.
Final Dividend Declared
The company’s board recommended a final dividend of 55 paise per share for FY26, rewarding shareholders after a year of improved financial performance.
For the full financial year, BEL posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹6,048.48 crore, marking a 14.38% increase over ₹5,288.25 crore recorded in FY25.
Annual revenue from operations rose 16.15% to ₹27,479.63 crore, up from ₹23,658.01 crore in the previous year, underlining sustained growth across its defence electronics portfolio.
BEL’s order pipeline remained strong, with the order book position standing at ₹73,882 crore as of April 1, 2026. The sizeable backlog provides healthy revenue visibility for the coming quarters and reflects continued traction in defence procurement and electronics systems.
No Impact from Israel Conflict
Addressing concerns around geopolitical developments, the company said it reviewed all ongoing contracts and agreements with Israel-based firms and found no material financial impact on its operations for the reported quarter.
“In view of the ongoing conflicts in Israel, the company has analysed the existing contracts/agreements with companies based in Israel. In our opinion, there is no material financial impact as at the date of the results,” BEL said in a regulatory filing.
With steady profitability, rising revenues, and a solid order book, BEL closed FY26 on a firm footing, positioning itself for continued growth in India’s expanding defence electronics market.