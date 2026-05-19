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BEL Q4FY26 Profit Up 5% YoY; Dividend of ₹0.55 Announced

Final dividend of 55 paise declared; order book swells to ₹73,882 crore

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Anjali Pal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bharat Electronics Limited
Photo: Bharat Electronics Limited
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Q4FY26 net profit rises to ₹2,203 crore on strong revenue growth

  • FY26 PAT climbs 14.38% to ₹6,048 crore; revenue up 16.15% for the year

  • Company sees no material impact from Israel conflict on existing contracts

Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) reported a 5% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit for the March quarter, reflecting stable execution and healthy demand across its business segments. Profit for Q4FY26 came in at ₹2,203 crore, compared with ₹2,105 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations grew at a faster pace, rising 12% YoY to ₹10,177 crore from ₹9,120 crore in Q4FY25, indicating improved order execution and billing momentum toward the end of the financial year.

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1 May 2026

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Final Dividend Declared

The company’s board recommended a final dividend of 55 paise per share for FY26, rewarding shareholders after a year of improved financial performance.

For the full financial year, BEL posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹6,048.48 crore, marking a 14.38% increase over ₹5,288.25 crore recorded in FY25.

Annual revenue from operations rose 16.15% to ₹27,479.63 crore, up from ₹23,658.01 crore in the previous year, underlining sustained growth across its defence electronics portfolio.

BEL’s order pipeline remained strong, with the order book position standing at ₹73,882 crore as of April 1, 2026. The sizeable backlog provides healthy revenue visibility for the coming quarters and reflects continued traction in defence procurement and electronics systems.

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No Impact from Israel Conflict

Addressing concerns around geopolitical developments, the company said it reviewed all ongoing contracts and agreements with Israel-based firms and found no material financial impact on its operations for the reported quarter.

“In view of the ongoing conflicts in Israel, the company has analysed the existing contracts/agreements with companies based in Israel. In our opinion, there is no material financial impact as at the date of the results,” BEL said in a regulatory filing.

With steady profitability, rising revenues, and a solid order book, BEL closed FY26 on a firm footing, positioning itself for continued growth in India’s expanding defence electronics market.

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