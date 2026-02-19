OpenAI Becomes First Customer of TCS Data Centre Business, Aims 1 GW Capacity Building

OpenAI partners TCS HyperVault for 100MW, scaling to 1GW.
Part of $500bn Stargate global AI infrastructure initiative.
100,000 ChatGPT Edu licences for Indian institutions.
TCS shares rise 1.98% to ₹2,748 on BSE.
OpenAI will become the first customer of Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) data centre business under a multi-dimensional strategic partnership announced today. The collaboration will begin with 100 megawatts of capacity, with potential to scale up to 1 gigawatt over time as part of OpenAI’s global Stargate initiative.
OpenAI also confirmed plans to open new offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru later this year, adding to its existing presence in New Delhi.
“As part of our global Stargate initiative, OpenAI and Tata Group are partnering to develop local, AI-ready data centre capacity designed for data residency, security and long-term domestic capability,” OpenAI said in a statement.
“OpenAI will become the first customer of Tata Consultancy Services’ HyperVault data centre business, beginning with 100 megawatts of capacity and with potential to scale to 1 gigawatt over time,” it added.
Stargate is a $500bn multi-year programme aimed at building AI data centres globally to support training and inference workloads, backed by major investors.
Expanding AI infrastructure
OpenAI will also expand its certification programmes in India, with TCS becoming the first participating organisation outside the United States. These certifications are intended to help professionals build practical AI capabilities applicable across roles and industries.
The company further announced education partnerships with leading Indian institutions, providing more than 100,000 ChatGPT Edu licences to equip students with workforce-relevant skills.
“India is already leading the way in AI adoption, and with its homegrown tech talent, optimism about what AI can do for the country, and strong government support, it is well placed to help shape its future and how democratic AI is adopted at scale,” said Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI. “Through OpenAI for India, we’re working together to build the infrastructure, skills and local partnerships needed to build AI with India, for India and in India.”
The Tata Group said the partnership spans multiple high-impact areas, including AI-led innovation across Tata companies, joint global AI transformation efforts, and the development of secure AI infrastructure in India.
The planned infrastructure is expected to enable OpenAI’s most advanced models to operate securely within India, offering lower latency while meeting data residency, security and compliance requirements — particularly for mission-critical and government workloads.
Enterprise Deployment
Tata Group also plans to roll out ChatGPT Enterprise across its workforce over the next several years, beginning with hundreds of thousands of TCS employees — potentially making it one of the largest enterprise AI deployments globally. TCS intends to use OpenAI’s Codex platform to standardise AI-native software development across teams.
The announcement builds on OpenAI’s growing footprint in India, following partnerships with companies such as JioHotstar, HCLTech, PhonePe, CRED and MakeMyTrip, among others.
Following the announcement, TCS share price gained nearly 2% on Thursday and rose 1.98% to ₹2,748 apiece on the BSE.