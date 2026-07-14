OnePlus Could Exit US and Europe; Here's What It Means for India

OnePlus is reportedly preparing to wind down operations in the US and Europe.
Reports suggest India and China will remain central to OnePlus' global strategy.
Even if the exit materialises, OnePlus is expected to continue providing software updates, warranty coverage and after-sales service for customers in the US and Europe.
OnePlus could be preparing to withdraw from the US and European markets as part of a broader global restructuring, according to a Business Today report citing Germany's WinFuture. While the company has not officially confirmed the move, the report says an announcement outlining strategic changes by OnePlus and its parent company, Oppo, could come later this week.
If the reported plans materialise, India and China are expected to remain the company's key focus markets, with business operations in both countries likely to continue without disruption.
US, Europe Exit on the Cards
According to the report, OnePlus is expected to stop introducing new smartphones in the US and Europe. Existing inventory in these regions will continue to be sold, but the company is unlikely to replenish stock once current supplies are exhausted.
The report also suggests Oppo could assume a larger role in these markets following OnePlus' reported exit.
Despite the expected withdrawal, existing OnePlus users in the US and Europe are likely to continue receiving software updates, warranty support and after-sales services, ensuring continued support for devices already in circulation.
India Expected to Remain a Priority
Speculation about OnePlus scaling back its international operations has surfaced repeatedly in recent months, although the company has yet to issue an official statement confirming any such plans.
Reports indicate that India and China will remain central to OnePlus' long-term strategy, meaning the company is expected to continue launching new smartphones and expanding its product portfolio in these markets.
The expectation is supported by OnePlus' recent product activity in India. The company recently unveiled the OnePlus N6 in the affordable smartphone segment, signalling its continued commitment to the country's highly competitive market.
According to Counterpoint Research, OnePlus also emerged as the market leader in India's Rs 30,000-Rs 45,000 affordable premium smartphone segment during the first quarter of 2026.
For now, the reported exit from Western markets remains unconfirmed. Industry observers are awaiting an official announcement from OnePlus or Oppo to clarify the company's global strategy and its implications for customers across different regions.