TCS to Build AI-Driven Digital Backbone for JFK's New Terminal One

TCS has been selected as the strategic technology and innovation partner for JFK Airport's New Terminal One.
The company will deploy AI-led digital systems to improve airport operations and enhance the passenger experience.
The partnership is part of the $19 billion redevelopment of New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with the New Terminal One at New York's John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport to help build an AI-powered and digitally enabled airport experience, according to the company's regulatory filing with the BSE and NSE.
Under the partnership, TCS will serve as the terminal's strategic technology and innovation partner, supporting digital infrastructure, passenger processing systems, IT operations, enterprise applications and cybersecurity.
The New Terminal One is part of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion redevelopment of JFK Airport, which includes the construction of new terminals, upgraded facilities, a new ground transportation centre and an improved road network.
Focus on AI and Digital Operations
TCS said it will help develop a next-generation airport operations platform by combining AI-enabled IT operations with digital infrastructure to improve operational efficiency and passenger services.
The company will deploy its Cognix and ignio platforms to provide real-time visibility across key airport functions, including passenger processing, baggage handling and terminal security. The systems are expected to help partner airlines improve operational efficiency while offering travellers a smoother airport experience.
The digital platform is also expected to reduce operating costs for airlines through better monitoring and proactive management of airport operations.
Aiming to Redefine Passenger Experience
Jennifer Aument, Chief Executive Officer of the New Terminal One, said the partnership with TCS would help deliver a world-class international airport experience while setting new benchmarks in airport operations and innovation. "New York City and global travelers deserve an international airport terminal that offers an extraordinary experience," she said.
TCS President for North America Amit Bajaj said airports are increasingly evolving into technology-driven ecosystems where AI plays a key role in improving operations and personalising passenger services.
"Our partnership with New Terminal One is about helping build that future," Bajaj said. He added that the partnership aims to create a seamless and reliable travel experience while transforming the terminal into a modern digital gateway.
TCS said the partnership will be supported by its Travel, Transport and Hospitality business, which works with airlines, airports and logistics companies to modernise operations using AI, cloud technologies and advanced analytics.