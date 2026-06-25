Meesho CHRO Ashish Kumar Singh Resigns after Six-Year Stint, Second Senior Exit This Year

Meesho Chief Human Resources Officer Ashish Kumar Singh resigned on June 25 after nearly six years with the firm.
Co-founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey praised Singh for building the company's people function, talent density and culture from the ground up through its IPO.
This departure marks the second major leadership exit at Meesho this year, following the resignation of CXO Business Megha Agarwal in January 2026.
Meesho's Chief Human Resources Officer Ashish Kumar Singh has resigned from the company after nearly six years, the e-commerce firm disclosed in a stock exchange filing on June 25. Singh, who is also part of Meesho's senior management personnel, tendered his resignation from the services of the company. Meesho said the details required under SEBI's Listing Regulations would be disclosed within the prescribed timelines. The company has not named a successor.
Singh joined Meesho in December 2020 and led the company's people and talent strategy through a period of rapid expansion, organisational restructuring and its transition into a publicly listed company.
In an internal email reviewed by Moneycontrol, Meesho co-founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey said, "Ashish Singh has decided to move on from Meesho. In over five years, Ashish built our People function from the ground up through hyper-growth, through the IPO, and through every difficult moment in between. The talent density, the culture, the systems we take for granted today, a lot of that is his work."
Aatrey added that Singh would remain through a full transition and would personally be involved in finding the right next leader for the function.
Before joining Meesho, Singh served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Medlife. He has also held senior HR leadership roles at Myntra, Adobe, Unilever and Reckitt, bringing over two decades of experience in human resources and organisational development.
Second Senior Exit This Year
Singh's departure marks the second senior leadership exit at Meesho in 2026. In January this year, CXO Business Megha Agarwal and and a senior management personnel at the company had resigned. Agarwal had joined as chief of staff between 2019-20 and later led the company's growth and business functions before stepping down.
The back-to-back exits come as Meesho settles into life as a listed company, having gone public in December 2025. In its March quarter results, Meesho reported an 88% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net loss to ₹166 crore, while operating revenue rose 47% to ₹2,615 crore, driven by growth in orders and higher monetisation.