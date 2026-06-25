Meesho CHRO Ashish Kumar Singh Resigns after Six-Year Stint, Second Senior Exit This Year

In an internal email reviewed by Moneycontrol, Meesho co-founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey said, "Ashish Singh has decided to move on from Meesho. In over five years, Ashish built our People function from the ground up through hyper-growth, through the IPO, and through every difficult moment in between. The talent density, the culture, the systems we take for granted today, a lot of that is his work."