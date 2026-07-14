Sensex, Nifty End Lower As Crude Rally, F&O Expiry Weigh On Dalal Street

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, said domestic equities came under renewed pressure as escalating West Asia tensions pushed crude prices sharply higher, reviving concerns over inflation, corporate earnings and imported costs after the rupee breached the 96-per-dollar mark. He added that auto, financial and realty stocks bore the brunt of the selloff, while pharma stocks attracted defensive buying. According to him, investors will closely monitor comments from the US Federal Reserve Chair along with the ongoing Q1 earnings season.