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Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: Eligibility, Benefits and Implementation

Women aged 21-60 from families earning up to ₹2.5 lakh annually will be eligible under the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, with registrations expected before the Raksha Bandhan rollout

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Aariz Akhtar
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Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: Eligibility, Benefits and Implementation
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Delhi approves ₹2,500 monthly assistance under Lakshmi Yojana for eligible women.

  • Scheme to launch on Raksha Bandhan with registrations expected soon.

  • Eligibility capped at one beneficiary per family with income and residency criteria.

The Delhi government has sanctioned the much-anticipated financial assistance scheme for women, the Delhi Laxmi Yojana. The programme rolling out on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan is set to provide ₹2,500 per month to eligible women from economically weaker households.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a high-level meeting where officials approved the final guidelines and gave the scheme its new identity. It was previously referred to as Mahila Samriddhi Yojana.

Who Can Apply

To be eligible to benefut from the scheme, a woman must be between 21 and 60 years of age, must have lived in Delhi for at least 10 years and her family's annual income should not exceed ₹2.5 lakh.

Whereas, there's also a household cap i.e. only one woman per family can receive the benefit with priority given to the eldest eligible woman.

Additionally, neither the applicant nor any member of her family should have a criminal record.

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The ₹2,500 monthly payout was among the BJP's flagship promises during the Delhi Assembly election campaign.

Earlier this year, the Delhi Cabinet gave its approval and set aside ₹5,100 crore for the implementation of programme. A committee led by the Chief Minister was formed to work out the operational details before launch.

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Linking Financial Security to Broader Progress

Speaking about the initiative, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta tied it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's broader push for women-led development.

"The Prime Minister has consistently viewed women-led development as the most effective driver of the country's progress. Taking this vision forward, the Delhi government is going to provide women a strong foundation for financial empowerment, self-reliance and a life of dignity through the Lakshmi Yojana," Gupta said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

Subsequently, she argued that the impact goes beyond the individual and has a wider social impact.

 "When a woman in a household becomes financially secure, it accelerates the progress of the family, society and the nation alike," she added.

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What Happens Next

Gupta has asked officials to make sure the rollout is transparent, simple and time-bound. She's also stressed the importance of strict verification to ensure only genuine beneficiaries receive the money.

Hence, now that the eligibility framework is in place, the government is expected to open registrations soon ahead of the formal launch on Raksha Bandhan.

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