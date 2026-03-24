OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu Steps Down Amid OPPO Restructuring, Market Share Slumps

Robin Liu steps down amid global restructuring within OPPO group.
OnePlus shifts back to online sales to cut costs and protect margins.
Rising competition from Samsung and Vivo erodes OnePlus premium market share in India.
OnePlus India Chief Executive Officer, Robin Liu, who joined the company in 2018, has stepped down from his current role due to an ongoing restructuring of the company’s business in global markets, sources told The Economic Times.
Liu is presently serving his notice period, with the company trying to retain him. He has already moved back to China and his last day at the company is said to be March 31.
“It is a significant blow to the company. Liu took on the role as CEO when OnePlus was on the verge of exiting the India market amidst tiffs with retailers. The way he managed the turnaround and led the brand’s recovery has earned him industry-wide appreciation,” an industry executive said, confirming his exit.
Liu was asked to report to sister company Realme’s CEO Sky Li who has been elevated within the OPPO group to look after the overall sub-brand operations. Liu and Li were considered equals managing two sub-brands earlier.
The development comes amidst reports about the OPPO group restructuring its global business to consolidate resources and speed up product development at a time when the smartphone industry is reeling against surging costs and constrained supplies of components, leading to sharp price hikes.
As reported by The Economic Times, OnePlus India recently decided to return to an online-dominant sales model in an effort to reduce expenses and maintain profit margins. In the premium market, the brand has been steadily losing market share to competitors Vivo and Samsung. Its market share dropped from 3.9% in 2024 to about 2.4% in 2025, a 38.8% decrease that was the biggest for any brand in 2025.
Restructuring Meets Market Pressures
The leadership change, which centralises decision-making and simplifies sub-brand operations, is indicative of a larger strategic shift within OPPO.
According to industry analysts, the goal of this kind of consolidation is to increase productivity and expedite product launches in the fiercely competitive premium smartphone market. Counterpoint Research claims that lower demand worldwide and growing input costs are putting pressure on brands' margins.
Companies in India have been forced to reconsider pricing, distribution and portfolio strategies in order to maintain growth due to increased competition from Samsung and up-and-coming players.