OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu Steps Down Amid OPPO Restructuring, Market Share Slumps

As reported by The Economic Times, OnePlus India recently decided to return to an online-dominant sales model in an effort to reduce expenses and maintain profit margins. In the premium market, the brand has been steadily losing market share to competitors Vivo and Samsung. Its market share dropped from 3.9% in 2024 to about 2.4% in 2025, a 38.8% decrease that was the biggest for any brand in 2025.