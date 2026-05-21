How Sebi Is Cracking Down on Trade Data Sharing by Global Financial Giants

The Capital Group Case

In the present case, Sebi alleges that two traders at Capital Group, named as James Vincent Cheng and Terence Tsai, who together handled around 90% of the firm's India trading, passed on details of upcoming large orders to a Singapore-based trader named Rohit Salgaocar. He is the director of Strait Crossing Pte Ltd, an unregistered entity in India.The details allegedly shared was specific down to the stock name, share quantity and price, all before the trades were placed in the market, ET reported citing the notice.