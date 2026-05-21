Embassy Developments Posts ₹323 Crore Net Loss in March Quarter

Realty firm Embassy Developments Ltd has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 323.43 crore for the quarter ended March due to lower income.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 122.98 crore in the year-ago period.
Its total income fell to Rs 407.20 crore in the fourth quarter of 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 1,182.61 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
In 2025-26, the company posted a net loss of Rs 872.47 crore against a profit of Rs 193.63 crore in the preceding year.
The total income declined to Rs 1,905.12 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 2,546.97 crore in 2024-25.
Bengaluru-based Embassy Developments, erstwhile Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd, is one of the leading real estate companies in India. The company mainly has residential projects in Bengaluru, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Delhi-NCR.