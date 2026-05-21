JSW Cement Q4 Net Profit Surges Multi-Fold to ₹361.65 Crore

JSW Cement Ltd on Thursday reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 361.65 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31 on the back of robust sales.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 16.21 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal, JSW Cement Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
Its consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter was Rs 1,894.99 crore against Rs 1,709.39 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 1,702.3 crore compared to Rs 1,661.85 crore a year ago, the company said.
During the quarter, total volume sold increased by 7 per cent to 3.99 million tonnes. Of this, cement volume sold was 2.35 million tonnes, up 12 per cent against 2.10 million tonnes in Q4 FY25, it added.
The volume sold of ground granulated blast furnace slag (GGBS) was 1.57 million tonnes, a growth of 5 per cent compared to 1.49 million tonnes in Q4 FY25, the company said.
The board of directors has recommended a dividend of 50 paisa per equity share of Rs 10 for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, it added.
For FY26, consolidated net loss was Rs 798.78 crore, hit by exceptional item outgo of Rs 1,504.48 crore, primarily on fair value expense arising from financial instruments. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 163.76 crore in FY25.
Its consolidated revenue from operations in FY26 stood at Rs 6,512.46 crore against Rs 5,813.07 crore in FY25.
During FY26, its total volume sold increased by 11 per cent to 13.96 million tonnes. Of this, cement volume sold was 7.73 million tonnes, up 9 per cent, while the volume sold of GGBS was 5.78 million tonnes, a growth of 12 per cent.
JSW Cement said its board has approved increasing the cement grinding capacity of its Nagaur integrated unit in Rajasthan by an additional 2.5 MTPA at an estimated investment of Rs 430 crore. Post expansion, total grinding capacity at the Nagaur unit will increase to 6 MTPA.