Copyright War: Zee Takes Reliance-Disney's JioStar to Court Over Stolen Music

Zee Entertainment has sued Reliance-Disney's JioStar over alleged unauthorised use of its music catalogue.
Zee claims JioStar used its songs over 50 times after licensing deals expired in 2024-25.
The lawsuit seeks $3 million in damages as India's media giants clash over content rights.
Zee Entertainment has filed a lawsuit against JioStar, the Reliance-Disney joint venture and the country's largest entertainment company. Zee has alleged unauthorised use of its copyrighted music after licensing agreements expired. The lawsuit, first reported by Reuters, was filed in New Delhi on April 14.
According to previously unreported court papers seen by Reuters, Zee in an 1,800-page filing, claims that JioStar used music from its catalogue at least 50 times after certain licensing agreements lapsed in 2024 and 2025. According to the suit, the agreements were not renewed due to disagreements over commercial terms.
Zee says the infringements occurred across music and dance shows broadcast on JioStar's TV channels and its streaming platform, JioHotstar. "The illegal exploitation thereof amounted to copyright infringement," Zee reportedly stated in the filing, seeking $3 million in damages and a court order to halt any ongoing violations. Zee has also said it owns a catalogue of over 19,450 songs in 17 languages.
The case was briefly heard on Tuesday, where the judge directed JioStar to ensure there is no ongoing infringement of Zee's works on its platforms while the matter is under hearing. JioStar has been given 15 days to comply. The next hearing is scheduled for July 23.
A Dispute That Has Been Building
Court papers reveal that the two sides have been exchanging letters and legal notices for months, the report added. In December, JioStar told Zee it had taken steps to remove infringing content across its portfolio, including older programming, but argued that residual archival hosting did not constitute infringement, a position Zee contests.
In a letter dated March 16, JioStar reportedly said it "categorically rejects" what it called "coercive demands" for damages, while adding that it "remains open to an amicable and commercially sensible solution."
This lawsuit is not the only legal front between the two media giants. Zee and Reliance are separately locked in arbitration in London, where Reliance is seeking $1 billion in damages from Zee over its exit from a cricket licensing deal in 2024. Zee denies any wrongdoing and is contesting that claim.