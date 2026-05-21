Meta Rules Out More Company-Wide Layoffs After 8,000 Job Cuts

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg promised employees that no more company-wide layoffs are expected for the rest of 2026.
The announcement came on the same day Meta cut nearly 8,000 jobs globally and transferred another 7,000 workers to AI initiatives.
Affected workers in the US will receive a severance package that includes at least 16 weeks of base pay and 18 months of healthcare.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has told employees that the company does not expect any more company-wide layoffs in 2026, days after thousands of workers lost their jobs in the latest restructuring exercise.
According to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters, Zuckerberg said he wanted to reassure employees after the latest round of cuts and admitted the company could have communicated better during previous restructuring efforts.
“I want to be clear that we do not expect other company-wide layoffs this year,” Zuckerberg said in the memo.
The announcement came on the same day Meta carried out another major workforce overhaul, cutting nearly 8,000 jobs globally across engineering, product and management teams.
AI Push Drives Restructuring
The layoffs are part of Meta’s broader effort to reshape the company around artificial intelligence. Reuters reported that Meta is also moving around 7,000 employees into new AI-focused initiatives and workflows.
The restructuring affects close to 20% of Meta’s workforce through layoffs and internal transfers combined.
Meta executives said the company is trying to build a leaner and faster organisation while increasing investments in AI products and AI-powered work systems.
Inside Meta’s New Team Structure
According to Reuters, Meta’s HR chief Janelle Gale told employees that the company is reducing management layers and redesigning teams to operate more efficiently.
She said many departments are being rebuilt using “AI-native” structures that allow smaller groups to move faster and take more ownership.
The report also said that several North American employees were asked to work remotely on the day layoffs were announced, a process Meta has reportedly used during previous workforce reductions.
Employees Receive Severance Packages
According to Business Insider, affected US employees will receive 16 weeks of base pay, along with two additional weeks of salary for every year worked at Meta. The package also includes 18 months of healthcare coverage for workers and their families.
Employees outside the US are expected to receive compensation based on local labour laws and regional regulations.
The latest cuts come as large technology companies continue reshaping their businesses around AI while trying to control costs and improve efficiency.