JSW Motors Bags ₹8,000 Cr From SBI for EV Expansion

JSW Motors secures around ₹8,000 crore funding line from State Bank of India.
Loan will help build its greenfield EV manufacturing facility in Maharashtra.
Move signals strong bank confidence in India’s fast-growing EV sector.
JSW Motors has secured a funding line of around ₹8,000 crore from State Bank of India (SBI), India’s largest lender, according to a Bloomberg report. The financing will support the company’s push into the new energy vehicle space.
The long-term credit facility carries a tenure of more than 10 years and will partly fund JSW Motors’ planned greenfield manufacturing plant in Maharashtra, a company spokesperson said in a response to Bloomberg.
The deal highlights growing financial backing for India’s electric vehicle industry, which is rapidly expanding as automakers invest in cleaner mobility solutions supported by government incentives and rising consumer demand.
The SBI-backed funding is expected to support the development of JSW Motors’ upcoming manufacturing facility in western India. The plant is part of the company’s broader strategy to establish a strong presence in the new energy passenger vehicle market.
According to the report, SBI may also sell part of its exposure to other lenders if there is demand in the secondary loan market.
Banking Confidence in EV Sector
The financing comes at a time when India’s credit growth is projected to remain strong. Ratings agency CareEdge expects bank credit to grow between 13% and 14.5% in the current fiscal year, outpacing deposit growth.
The deal also reflects rising confidence among domestic lenders in India’s EV ecosystem, where companies are racing to scale production and capture early demand.
Inside JSW’s EV Roadmap
JSW Motors is part of billionaire industrialist Sajjan Jindal’s wider business group, which has interests across steel, cement and energy. The group already operates in the EV space through its joint venture, JSW MG Motor India, with China’s SAIC Motor, as well as a separate partnership with Chery Automobile.
The company said it is focused on building a strong presence in India’s new energy passenger vehicle segment, with product details and launch timelines to be announced later, the report added.
India’s EV and hybrid vehicle market continues to grow rapidly as automakers expand capacity and invest in cleaner technologies, supported by policy incentives and shifting consumer preferences.