WeWork India Q4 Profit Rises 80%, Revenue up at ₹715 Crore

Realty firm WeWork India Management Ltd on Thursday reported an 80 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 65.55 crore for the quarter ended March on better income amid rising demand for managed office spaces.
Its profit stood at Rs 36.51 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income rose to Rs 715.35 crore in the fourth quarter of 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 554.87 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.
During the 2025-26 fiscal, the company's net profit declined to Rs 74.43 crore from Rs 127.39 crore in the preceding financial year.
Total income increased to Rs 2,490.42 crore in FY26 from Rs 2,024 crore in FY25. Launched in 2017, WeWork India Management operates 76 co-working centres, comprising 8.6 million sq ft area across eight cities - Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurugram, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Noida and New Delhi.