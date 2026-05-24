NTPC Q4 Net Profit Grows 34% to ₹10,615 Crore

Power giant NTPC on Saturday posted over 34 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 10,614.95 crore during the March quarter compared to the year-ago period.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 7,897.14 crore in the same quarter a year ago, NTPC said in an exchange filing.
However, its total income fell to Rs 50,410.58 crore in the March quarter of FY26 from Rs 51,085.05 crore in the fourth quarter of the preceding 2024-25 financial year.
The company trimmed expenses to Rs 43,237.90 crore from Rs 43,390.76 crore in the year-ago period.
In a separate statement, NTPC said its consolidated net profit for FY26 rose by 15 per cent to Rs 27,546 crore, up from Rs 23,953 crore in FY25.
"The strong performance was bolstered by a 29 per cent increase in the share of joint venture profits, which reached Rs 2864 crore," it said.
Subsidiaries also earned a profit of Rs 3,312 crore for FY26.
NTPC's coal plants achieved a Plant Load Factor of 72.04 per cent during FY26, significantly outperforming the Rest of India Coal PLF of 63.20 per cent.
The board has also approved a final interim dividend of Rs 3.5 per equity share for FY26.