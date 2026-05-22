Sun Pharma Q4FY26 Cons Net Profit Jumps 26% YoY; Board Declares ₹5 Dividend

Q4 consolidated net profit rises 26.24% YoY to ₹2,714 crore
Revenue climbs 13%; board announces ₹5 final dividend
Innovative medicines business remains a major growth driver
Drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical on Friday reported a 26.24% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter at ₹2,714 crore, compared with ₹2,150 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations during Q4FY26 rose 13% to ₹14,612 crore from ₹12,959 crore a year ago, supported by steady growth across key domestic and global markets.
On a sequential basis, however, profit after tax (PAT) fell 19% from ₹3,369 crore reported in the December quarter. Revenue also declined 6% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from ₹15,520 crore.
The company’s board recommended a final dividend of ₹5 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the annual general meeting (AGM).
Innovation Business Drives Growth
Sun Pharma’s EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹3,954 crore, up 6.4% year-on-year, while EBITDA margin came in at 27.1%.
The company said sales from its global innovative medicines business increased 20% to $354 million during the quarter and contributed 22.2% to overall sales, highlighting the growing contribution of specialty products to its business.
Kirti Ganorkar, Managing Director of the company, said Sun Pharma achieved several key milestones during FY26, including market share gains in India and strong growth in its innovative medicines business globally.
“Our full-year performance reflects several significant achievements. Sun’s 0.3 percentage point gain in the India market is our highest gain since the Ranbaxy acquisition. Our U.S. Innovative Medicines business has surpassed USD 1 billion in revenues, while Ex-US Innovative Medicines continues to demonstrate strong growth momentum,” he said.
Ganorkar alos added that the recently announced Organon acquisition is expected to further strengthen the company’s global business and support its long-term expansion plans.
Revenue And Margins Improve In FY26
For the full financial year FY26, Sun Pharma reported a 12.9% rise in revenue from operations to ₹58,220 crore, while annual EBITDA rose 16% YoY to ₹17,731 crore. EBITDA margin improved to 30.3% during the year.
Net profit for FY26 increased 5% to ₹11,479 crore despite continued investments in research, product development and expansion initiatives. The company’s innovative medicines business remained a key growth driver during the year, with sales reaching $1.42 billion.
Excluding milestone income, the segment grew 16.4% and contributed 20.7% to the company’s total sales, reflecting Sun Pharma’s increasing focus on specialty and differentiated products.
Sun Pharma spent ₹3,554 crore on research and development during FY26. R&D investments accounted for 6.1% of total sales, underlining the company’s continued focus on innovation-led growth.