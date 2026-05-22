Sun Pharma Q4FY26 Cons Net Profit Jumps 26% YoY; Board Declares ₹5 Dividend

Drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical on Friday reported a 26.24% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter at ₹2,714 crore, compared with ₹2,150 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations during Q4FY26 rose 13% to ₹14,612 crore from ₹12,959 crore a year ago, supported by steady growth across key domestic and global markets.