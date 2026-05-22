Reliance Power Reports ₹494 Crore Loss in March Quarter

Reliance Power has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 494 crore for the quarter ended March 31.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 125.57 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according to a regulatory filing.
Total income declined to Rs 1,946.33 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 2,065.64 crore in the year-ago period.
The company has reported a loss of Rs 336.89 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26, compared with a net profit of Rs 2,947.83 crore in 2024-25.
Total income dipped to Rs 7,988.52 crore in FY26 from Rs 8,257.04 crore in the previous fiscal.
The board approved a proposal for raising funds up to Rs 6,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares, equity-linked instruments and/or other eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers via a Qualified Institutions Placement and /or a follow-on-public offer or a combination of both.
The board also approved a proposal for issuance of secured / unsecured, redeemable, nonconvertible debentures up to Rs 3,000 crore, in one or more tranches / series, on a private placement basis or otherwise.