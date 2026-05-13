Meta to Cut 8,000 Jobs on May 20: What Employees Will Get After Layoffs

Meta announces layoffs affecting 8,000 employees, nearly 10% workforce amid major restructuring effort
Layoffs begin May 20, employees informed via memo citing efficiency and future investment plans
Meta layoffs come as it invests heavily in AI, changing workforce needs across departments
Meta has announced another round of layoffs that will affect nearly 8,000 employees across its global operations. The move represents around 10% of the company’s workforce and marks one of the biggest restructuring exercises at the social media giant in recent years.
The company plans to begin the layoffs on May 20. Employees learned about the decision through an internal memo sent by chief people officer Janelle Gale, who said Meta was making organisational changes to improve efficiency and support future investments.
The latest cuts also come at a time when Meta is investing aggressively in artificial intelligence. Company executives believe AI tools are changing the way teams work and reducing the need for larger employee groups across several departments.
Meta said affected employees in the United States would receive 16 weeks of base pay along with an additional two weeks for every year they worked at the company. The firm will also cover healthcare expenses for workers and their families for 18 months.
Why Is Meta Cutting Jobs?
Outside the US, severance packages will vary according to local labour rules and regulations. However, Meta said employees in other countries would receive similar support along with career assistance and immigration guidance wherever required.
The company also confirmed that it would shut nearly 6,000 open positions as part of the restructuring plan. This indicates that Meta is not only reducing current roles but also slowing future hiring in several business divisions.
Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said the decision is part of a wider plan to simplify operations. He added that teams do not need to be as large as earlier because AI tools are helping employees complete work more quickly.
During a recent earnings discussion, Zuckerberg explained that smaller teams can now launch products and applications within days instead of taking months. He suggested that AI is dramatically changing software development and allowing companies to operate with fewer people.
AI Impact Growing
Meta believes artificial intelligence will become central to the company’s future business plans. The company wants to build more products simultaneously while depending on leaner and highly productive teams supported by advanced AI systems.
Zuckerberg also tried to reduce concerns about job losses linked to artificial intelligence. He said AI will not fully replace workers and should instead help people work faster and better.
However, the scale of layoffs has raised concerns among employees and industry watchers. Many feel large tech companies are now changing how they manage their workforce as AI becomes a bigger part of daily operations..
Meta’s finance chief Susan Li also acknowledged that the company is still trying to determine what its ideal workforce size should look like in the AI era. She said technology is rapidly changing how much work a single employee can complete.
Employee Support Plan
The company admitted that the coming weeks would remain difficult for workers because many details are still under discussion. Employees are expected to receive further updates closer to the May 20 timeline.
Meta leadership said the decision will impact employees who have worked with the company for several years. However, it said the move is necessary to support its future plans.
The job cuts also highlight how the tech industry is shifting quickly. As new tools are adopted, workers are facing more uncertainty about future opportunities.