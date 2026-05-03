SIS Targets ₹20,000 Cr Revenue in FY27; Eyes 5 Lakh Workforce by 2030

"Different industries — mining, engineering, banking — each have their own rules, and previously companies had to comply with 29 separate labour acts, involving hundreds of forms, challans, and registers. This created a heavy compliance burden and operational inefficiency," he said Now all those are condensed into four codes, introducing a single nationwide labour licence (LIN number), and moving all challans online into a unified system, said Sinha, adding that the compliance framework has been streamlined now.