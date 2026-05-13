Amazon India Expands Health Coverage for 90,000 Delivery Associates

E-commerce major Amazon India on Tuesday said it has expanded health and insurance coverage to about 90,000 delivery associates across the country.
These benefits will be rolled out to associates across all last-mile programmes, Amazon said.
"We have expanded insurance coverage across OPD, hospitalisation, and accident benefits to provide more comprehensive support and are also rolling out nationwide health camps offering free check-ups and preventive care.
"These initiatives are part of our recent Rs 2,800 crore investment to further strengthen associate well-being and scale our operations infrastructure across the country," Salim Memon, Director – Operations, Amazon India, said.
StanChart Bank extends Rs 540 cr trade facility to fertiliser firm Indorama Foreign lender Standard Chartered Bank on Tuesday announced that it has extended a Rs 540 crore trade facility to fertiliser manufacturer Indorama.
The facility is structured as a sustainability-linked trade and working capital arrangement, based on clearly defined sustainability performance targets, according to a statement.