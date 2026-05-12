HrdWyr Raises $13Mn to Build AI-Focused Semiconductor Chips

The company said its technology is focused on enabling “Physical AI”, where devices can process and respond to data in real time without relying heavily on cloud infrastructure. "“The real power of AI will be unlocked as we enter the era of Physical AI, where advanced intelligence seamlessly integrates with real-world systems. This inflection point demands a fundamental rethinking of how computing systems are conceived, architected, and deployed. It calls for a structural reset of the semiconductor stack, with IP and products designed for AI processing from first principles, not as an afterthought. We encapsulate these ideas under the TEA framework," said Ramamurthy Sivakumar, Founder and CEO of HrdWyr.