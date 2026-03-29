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To truly become a semiconductor hub, a country needs to build a comprehensive and well-integrated ecosystem. This includes advanced manufacturing facilities (fabs), strong product design capabilities, reliable material supply chains, and a robust equipment and packaging (OSAT) infrastructure.

At present, we are focused on one critical layer of this ecosystem: semiconductor product design. Our goal is to build a leading fabless company that develops globally competitive semiconductor products from India. We leverage fabrication and OSAT capabilities that are being developed by ecosystem partners, allowing us to stay asset-light while focusing on innovation, design excellence, and speed to market.

In essence, we see ourselves as contributing to India’s semiconductor ambition by strengthening the product and innovation layer, which is just as vital as manufacturing in building a globally competitive semiconductor industry.