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Apollo Hospitals Q4 PAT Grows 33% to ₹551.3 Crore

Apollo Hospitals reported strong quarterly profit growth driven by higher patient volumes and healthcare services demand

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PTI
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Apollo Hospital Group
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Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd on Wednesday posted a 33 per cent surge in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 551.3 crore in the March quarter.

The healthcare provider reported a PAT of Rs 414.5 crore in the January-March quarter of the last fiscal year.

The revenue increased 18.1 per cent to Rs 6,605.5 crore for the fourth quarter compared to Rs 5,592.2 crore in the year-ago period, said Apollo Hospitals.

Insurgent Tatas

1 May 2026

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Its consolidated revenue of the healthcare services division grew 17.25 per cent to Rs 3,333.7 crore during the March quarter.

Apollo Health and Lifestyle also posted 24.2 per cent revenue growth in the fourth quarter to Rs 489.5 crore.

Besides, Apollo HealthCo posted a revenue of Rs 2,848.2 crore in the period under review, registering a 20 per cent growth.

Its total expenses climbed 15.33 per cent to Rs 5,938 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26.

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The total income of Apollo Hospitals, which includes other income, was Rs 6,649.4 crore in the March quarter.

Its board has recommended a final dividend of 200 per cent, which is Rs 10 per equity share of the face value of Rs 5 per share for FY26.

The board also approved the proposal for the merger of Apollo Hospitals North Limited (wholly-owned subsidiary) into Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, subject to the receipt of necessary statutory approvals, it said.

Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 8,098.65 apiece on BSE, up 0.91 per cent from the previous close.

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