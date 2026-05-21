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Govt Tells Meta, Google and Telegram to Pull Down Fake NEET Leak Channels

Officials at the meeting reportedly flagged that Telegram channels and anonymous online groups had become particularly active in the run-up to major examinations, often redirecting users to automated bots and fake groups designed to amplify false claims

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Shristi Acharya
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Centre asked Meta, Google and Telegram to remove fake NEET paper leak channels and curb misinformation ahead of the re-examination.

  • Intelligence agencies flagged that suspicious channels spreading fake leaks are being operated through a limited set of phone numbers, indicating coordinated activity.

  • CBI is probing the paper leak that led to NEET-UG 2026's cancellation as the government steps up security for the rescheduled exam.

The Centre has asked major social media platforms to step up monitoring and remove networks spreading misinformation about the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, ahead of its rescheduled re-examination, according to reports.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Education met representatives of Meta, Google and Telegram on Wednesday to raise concerns over the rapid spread of fake paper leak allegations, clickbait content and unverified exam-related information on their platforms.

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1 May 2026

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Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who chaired the meeting, asked the platforms to proactively identify, block and remove channels spreading "fake information, propaganda and panic before examinations," according to Business Standard. He also asked them to work closely with the education ministry, the National Testing Agency and law enforcement agencies to contain misinformation quickly.

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Officials at the meeting reportedly flagged that Telegram channels and anonymous online groups had become particularly active in the run-up to major examinations, often redirecting users to automated bots and fake groups designed to amplify false claims. The rapid spread of such content was triggering panic, anxiety and confusion among students and parents, the reports added.

Intelligence agencies present at the meeting flagged a more specific concern. They reportedly said that multiple suspicious channels appeared to be operated through a limited set of phone numbers, pointing to what they described as "coordinated and organised activity."

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BY Outlook Business Desk

What Actually Happened

The meeting came after NEET-UG 2026 was cancelled by the National Testing Agency following allegations of paper leaks and irregularities that affected millions of candidates across the country. The government subsequently ordered a re-examination under tighter security arrangements, with preparations currently underway for the fresh test.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case and is probing alleged irregularities, including suspected paper leak networks, to establish the source and scale of the breach before the re-examination is conducted.

Separately on Wednesday, Pradhan chaired a security and intelligence review meeting to assess preparedness for the upcoming re-examination. The minister sought support from central security and intelligence agencies, stressing the need for heightened vigilance and what he called foolproof security arrangements for the fresh test. The meeting was also attended by NTA Director General Abhishek Singh and senior education ministry officials, the reports added.

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