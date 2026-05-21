Grasim Q4 Profit up 27.8% to ₹3,802 Crore, Revenue Rises 15.43%

Its revenue from the chemicals business was up 6.78 per cent to Rs 2,457.70 crore in the March quarter, which, according to Grasim, was “led by better profitability in Caustic & Chlorine derivatives.” Similarly, revenue from the financial services segment -- Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL) -- was up 10 per cent to Rs 13,421.87 crore. This was driven by healthy growth across lending, housing finance and life & health insurance businesses, said Grasim.