Grasim Q4 Profit up 27.8% to ₹3,802 Crore, Revenue Rises 15.43%

Aditya Birla Group flagship holding firm Grasim Industries Ltd on Wednesday reported a 27.9 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,802.23 crore for the March quarter of FY2025-26, driven by its building materials, financial services and cellulosic fibres businesses.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,973.26 crore for the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Grasim Industries, the holding company for group companies such as UltraTech, Aditya Birla Capital and Aditya Birla Renewables.
Revenue from operations was up 15.43 per cent to Rs 51,101.11 crore in the March quarter of FY26 compared to Rs 44,267.20 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
This is “highest-ever revenue” in a quarter, “driven by superior performance of Building Materials, Financial Services and Cellulosic Fibres segment,” Grasim Industries said in an earnings statement.
Total expenses of Grasim Industries were 13.55 per cent higher in the March quarter to Rs 46,281.78 crore.
Its total income, which includes revenue from other sources, was at Rs 51,328.60 crore, up 14.9 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY26.
For the entire FY26, Grasim’s net profit was up 32.8 per cent to Rs 10,300.29 crore. It was at Rs 7,756.33 crore in the year-ago period. Its total consolidated income was up 17.8 per cent to Rs 176,610.80 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2026.
Its annual revenue also “reached an all-time high... led by all-round performance across all business segments,” it said.
In FY26, Grasim’s EBITDA also stood at its highest-ever at Rs 25,872 crore, up 29 per cent YoY, led by scale, efficiency gains and improved profitability across all business segments.
During the March quarter, Grasim's revenue from its Cellulosic Fibre business was up 13.9 per cent to Rs 4,613.97 crore. Cellulosic Staple Fibre (CSF) volume grew 12 per cent YoY to 232 KT, driven by higher exports of specialty fibres.
“The business EBITDA grew 2x at Rs 588 crore led by volume growth, operating efficiencies, favourable product mix and benign pulp prices,” said Grasim.
Building Material business's revenue grew 19 per cent to Rs 30,042.46 crore from Rs 25,232.01 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.
“The building materials segment reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue, led by robust performance across Cement, Paints and B2B E-commerce businesses,” it said.
UltraTech, the country's leading cement maker, reported a 9 per cent increase in consolidated sales volumes to 44.7 MT (million tonnes).
The EBITDA of UltraTech Cement, whose total global capacity now at 205.5 MTPA becoming world’s largest cement company, outside China, stood at Rs 5,688 crore up 20 per cent YoY as the company.
Its paints business, Birla Opus, delivered a sequential revenue growth of 19 per cent in Q4FY26 with volume growth of 17 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis.
The business took “strategic pricing actions” and continued in Q1FY27, narrowing the gap with the industry players and offsetting the raised input costs due to the volatile environment.
Its B2B ecommerce platform, Birla Pivot, which offers construction material online, reported “revenue more than doubling on a YoY basis” driven by new buyer acquisition, strong repeat orders, and increasing contributions from product category additions.
Its revenue from the chemicals business was up 6.78 per cent to Rs 2,457.70 crore in the March quarter, which, according to Grasim, was “led by better profitability in Caustic & Chlorine derivatives.” Similarly, revenue from the financial services segment -- Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL) -- was up 10 per cent to Rs 13,421.87 crore. This was driven by healthy growth across lending, housing finance and life & health insurance businesses, said Grasim.
“As on 31st March 2026, the overall lending portfolio (NBFC and HFC) stood at its highest-ever at Rs 2,07,368 crore, up 32 per cent YoY. Total AUM (AMC, life insurance and health insurance) stood at Rs 5,91,343 crore, up 16 per cent YoY,” it said.
Revenue from its other business, which includes Textiles, Renewables and Insulators, was up 13.73 per cent to Rs 1,021.16 crore.
The growth was supported by a healthy performance in the Textiles and Renewables businesses. In Textiles, revenue was up by 14 per cent YoY to Rs 624 crore, reflecting steady demand in premium segments, it said.
“The renewables business continued to scale well, with revenue up 60 per cent YoY to Rs 251 crore, supported by higher installed capacity and improved generation,” it said.
Grasim's standalone capex spent for FY26 stood at Rs 1,980 crore.
Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Grasim said its board in a meeting held on Wednesday recommended a dividend of 500 per cent, which is Rs 10/- per equity share of face value of Rs 2/- each for the financial year ended 31st March 2026.
Shares of Grasim Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 2,971.80 on BSE, up 1.13 per cent from the previous close.