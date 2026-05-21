Jio IPO Faces Iran War Hurdles As Reliance Reviews Deal Structure

Jio IPO plans face delays as Iran conflict and market volatility intensify.
Reliance may raise $4 billion through what could become India's biggest IPO.
Valuation concerns and weak markets are forcing Reliance to rework Jio listing plans.
Plans by Reliance Industries to list its digital arm Jio Platforms, potentially India's largest-ever initial public offering, are facing fresh hurdles as the ongoing Iran conflict and market volatility complicate preparations for the proposed share sale.
According to a Bloomberg report, the conglomerate controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani has slowed preparations for the IPO as it reassesses the deal structure amid geopolitical uncertainty and weakness in financial markets. While the company still intends to file draft IPO papers and retains the flexibility to move ahead at any time, no firm timeline has been finalised.
The proposed listing, expected to raise as much as $4 billion, would surpass the $3.3 billion raised by Hyundai Motor India and become India's biggest IPO to date.
Iran Conflict Adds Fresh Challenges
The conflict in West Asia has affected the listing process on multiple fronts, according to the report. The geopolitical crisis has worsened the selloff in Indian equities, accelerated capital outflows and slowed decision-making among some of Jio's key stakeholders.
The broader weakness in markets has also intensified valuation concerns. People familiar with the matter said a softer equity environment makes it harder to balance investor return expectations while ensuring sufficient enthusiasm around the listing.
The downturn has also increased the possibility that Jio could be valued below telecom rival Bharti Airtel, complicating expectations around one of India's most anticipated public offerings.
The company has also reportedly altered the structure of the proposed IPO. Earlier plans involving partial stake sales by existing investors have now been replaced with an approach centred entirely on issuing fresh shares.
Timing Concerns Grow
The Jio IPO would mark the first public offering of a major Reliance business unit in nearly two decades and is widely seen as a key event for India's capital markets.
The proposal had received momentum in March after regulatory changes aimed at facilitating larger listings. However, Ambani's earlier target of completing the IPO during the first half of the year now appears increasingly uncertain.
India's IPO market has also slowed considerably. Listings in 2026 have raised roughly $3.5 billion so far, significantly below the pace seen over the previous two years.
Star Investors Face Pressure
Market weakness is also affecting Jio's extensive list of global investors, many of whom entered at elevated valuations.
Backers of Jio Platforms include Meta, Google, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Silver Lake, KKR, Vista Equity Partners and General Atlantic.
The report added that the conflict has particularly complicated procedural steps for certain Middle East investors, including board-level approvals.
The IPO process is being handled by a consortium of international and domestic investment banks including Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JM Financial and Kotak Mahindra Capital.