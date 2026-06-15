  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Maruti launches indias first flex fuel car wagon r bioflex check price mileage features

Maruti Launches India’s First Flex Fuel Car 'Wagon R Bioflex': Check Price, Mileage & Features

Maruti Suzuki launches Wagon R Bioflex as its first flex-fuel car, marking a major step in India’s ethanol push

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Astha Sharma
Published At:
Published At:
CarWale
Maruti Wagon R Bioflex Photo: CarWale
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Maruti Suzuki launches Wagon R Bioflex, India’s first flex-fuel passenger car at ₹7.24 lakh

  • The New variant comes in single ZXi+ petrol manual version, sits top hatchback range, focuses ethanol use

  • Flex-fuel version costs around ₹85,000 to ₹86,000 more than ZXi+ petrol manual, same across paint options, no dual-tone offered

The country's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki has launched the Wagon R Bioflex, which is being reported as India’s first flex-fuel passenger car. The model has been introduced as a new variant in the Wagon R lineup and comes with a starting ex-showroom price of ₹7.24 lakh.

The new variant is available in one version based on the top-spec ZXi+ petrol manual model. It sits at the top end of the hatchback range and focuses on ethanol use, not a full design change.

The flex-fuel version costs about ₹85,000 to ₹86,000 more than the standard Wagon R ZXi+ petrol manual variant. This price gap stays the same for all paint options, whether metallic or non-metallic. However, the dual-tone colour option available on some Wagon R models is not offered here.

The Problem Of Rupee

1 June 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

When compared with the Wagon R Tour H3 commercial variant, the Bioflex model is significantly more expensive. Reports suggest it costs about ₹1.35 lakh to ₹2.25 lakh more than the Tour H3, which is priced between ₹4.99 lakh and ₹5.89 lakh ex-showroom.

Maruti plans to launch its first EV, the eVitara, in the domestic market next year - null
Maruti Suzuki India Posts Highest-Ever Monthly Sales at 2,42,688 Units in May

BY PTI

Engine And Changes

The Wagon R Bioflex uses Maruti Suzuki’s 1.2-litre K12N four-cylinder petrol engine. It has been modified to run on ethanol-blended fuel while keeping the same basic setup.

The car can run on ethanol blends from E20 to E100 and is also approved for E85 fuel in India. To make this possible, Maruti Suzuki has added new fuel injectors, an updated fuel pump, new fuel lines, a revised engine control unit and an ethanol sensor.

The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. This variant does not get an automatic option.

Govt Cuts Excise Duty On Petrol, Diesel - null
Govt Waives Excise Duty on Ethanol-Blended Petrol

BY PTI

Flex-Fuel Push

India’s push towards ethanol-based fuel is the key background for this launch. The country has already rolled out E20 fuel nationwide and is now exploring higher blends using crops like sugarcane, maize and surplus rice.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently said, “100% ethanol fuel will help reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels,” highlighting the government’s long-term plan for cleaner energy.

Flex-fuel vehicles are expected to play an important role in this transition as they can operate across a wide range of ethanol blends, including E85 and near-pure ethanol.

With this launch, Maruti Suzuki now offers petrol, CNG, hybrid, electric and flex-fuel powertrains in its portfolio, making it one of the most diverse automakers in India.

Related Content
Related Content

The Wagon R Bioflex keeps the ZXi+ features like a 7-inch touchscreen, steering controls, power windows and fog lamps. For safety, it offers six airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD and hill hold assist.

The new model is expected to remain a strong performer for Maruti Suzuki, with around 1.80 lakh units sold in FY26 and steady demand in the Indian market.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×