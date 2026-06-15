Maruti Launches India’s First Flex Fuel Car 'Wagon R Bioflex': Check Price, Mileage & Features

Maruti Suzuki launches Wagon R Bioflex, India’s first flex-fuel passenger car at ₹7.24 lakh
The New variant comes in single ZXi+ petrol manual version, sits top hatchback range, focuses ethanol use
Flex-fuel version costs around ₹85,000 to ₹86,000 more than ZXi+ petrol manual, same across paint options, no dual-tone offered
The country's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki has launched the Wagon R Bioflex, which is being reported as India’s first flex-fuel passenger car. The model has been introduced as a new variant in the Wagon R lineup and comes with a starting ex-showroom price of ₹7.24 lakh.
The new variant is available in one version based on the top-spec ZXi+ petrol manual model. It sits at the top end of the hatchback range and focuses on ethanol use, not a full design change.
The flex-fuel version costs about ₹85,000 to ₹86,000 more than the standard Wagon R ZXi+ petrol manual variant. This price gap stays the same for all paint options, whether metallic or non-metallic. However, the dual-tone colour option available on some Wagon R models is not offered here.
When compared with the Wagon R Tour H3 commercial variant, the Bioflex model is significantly more expensive. Reports suggest it costs about ₹1.35 lakh to ₹2.25 lakh more than the Tour H3, which is priced between ₹4.99 lakh and ₹5.89 lakh ex-showroom.
Engine And Changes
The Wagon R Bioflex uses Maruti Suzuki’s 1.2-litre K12N four-cylinder petrol engine. It has been modified to run on ethanol-blended fuel while keeping the same basic setup.
The car can run on ethanol blends from E20 to E100 and is also approved for E85 fuel in India. To make this possible, Maruti Suzuki has added new fuel injectors, an updated fuel pump, new fuel lines, a revised engine control unit and an ethanol sensor.
The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. This variant does not get an automatic option.
Flex-Fuel Push
India’s push towards ethanol-based fuel is the key background for this launch. The country has already rolled out E20 fuel nationwide and is now exploring higher blends using crops like sugarcane, maize and surplus rice.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently said, “100% ethanol fuel will help reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels,” highlighting the government’s long-term plan for cleaner energy.
Flex-fuel vehicles are expected to play an important role in this transition as they can operate across a wide range of ethanol blends, including E85 and near-pure ethanol.
With this launch, Maruti Suzuki now offers petrol, CNG, hybrid, electric and flex-fuel powertrains in its portfolio, making it one of the most diverse automakers in India.
The Wagon R Bioflex keeps the ZXi+ features like a 7-inch touchscreen, steering controls, power windows and fog lamps. For safety, it offers six airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD and hill hold assist.
The new model is expected to remain a strong performer for Maruti Suzuki, with around 1.80 lakh units sold in FY26 and steady demand in the Indian market.