India Launches High Ethanol-Blended E85 for Flex-Fuel Vehicles

Puri said that if half of all new two-wheelers and passenger vehicles sold in India shift to flex-fuel technology, annual ethanol demand could rise by more than 312 crore litres, generating roughly ₹12,403 crore in additional income for farmers. Such a transition could also save about ₹15,151 crore in foreign exchange annually and cut carbon dioxide emissions by 66.4 lakh metric tonnes, he said.