Govt Revises Small-Car Concession From CAFE III Norms After Pushback From Automakers

India introduced its first CAFE standards in 2017, setting basic fuel-efficiency and CO2 limits, which were tightened further under CAFE II in 2022. The proposed CAFE III norms, released in September, aim to push emissions even lower when they take effect from 2027 to 2032, requires manufacturers to bring their fleet-average emissions down to 91.7 g/km of CO2. It also proposes a small concession for the lightest vehicles: cars under 909 kg, with engines up to 1,200cc and a length of four metres, can claim a 3 g/km relief each year.